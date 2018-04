Turkish referee will manage Italy-Spain match in Euro 2016

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ The referee appointments for the last two games of 1/8 finals of the Euro 2016 were announced.

Report informs, Italy - Spain match will be managed by Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır.

17:00. Italy - Spain

Referee: Cüneyt Çakır

Linesmen: Bahattin Duran, Tariık Onqun

Assistant referees: Huseyin Göçek, Barış Şimşek

Reserve referee: Michael Mullarkey

Fourth referee: Martin Atkinson (both England)

20:00. England - Iceland

Referee: Damir Skomina

Linesmen: Yure Praprotnik, Robert Vukan

Assistant referees: Matey Yug, Slavko Vincic (all from Slovenia)

Reserve referee: Roberto Alonso Fernandez

Fourth referee: Carles Velasco Carbalyo (both from Spain).