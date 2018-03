Today European Championship first finalist will be determined

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today first finalist of European Championship in France will be determined.

Report informs, Portugal and Wales will play at semifinal.

After finishing group stage 3rd and qualifying for 1/8 finals, Portugal defeated the Czech Republic and Poland consecutively. B group leader Wales won Northern Ireland and Belgium and qualified for semifinals.

The winning team will play against winner of Germany-France at finals.

European championship, semifinals

23:00. Portugal-Wales

Referee:Jonas Eriksson (SWE)

Assistant Referees:Mathias Klasenius, Daniel Wärnmark (SWE)

Additional Assistant Referees:Stefan Johannesson, Markus Strömbergsson (SWE)

4th Official:Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Reserve Assistant Referee:Pawel SOKOLNICKI (POL)

Stade de Lyon (Lyon)