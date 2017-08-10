Tickets for Azerbaijan-San Marino match on sale

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for Azerbaijan-San Marino match to be held within the framework of the qualification stage of the 2018 World Championship put for sale.

Report informs citing the AFFA's official website, tickets are available for purchase at “28 Mall”, "Bakcell” Customer Services Center (near Sahil metro station) and “Bakcell Arena” box offices.

Online sale of tickets is also carried out on www.tickets.affa.az website.

The VIP places cost 25 AZN, as well 4 AZN on the first category and 1 AZN on the fourth and second categories.

Notably, Azerbaijan-San Marino match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on September 4, at 20:00.