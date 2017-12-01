The World Cup 2018 draw will be held today

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The draw for the 2018 World Cup will be held today.

Report informs, the event which will take place at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, begins at 19:00 Baku time.

The event will be presented by an English veteran footballer and expert Gary Winston Lineker and Russian TV journalist Maria Komandnaya.

13 teams - Germany, England, Belgium, Iceland, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, France, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden and Denmark will represent Europe in draw.

Five countries - Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from South America and three collective teams Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama from Caribbean basin have won this right.

Moreover, five Asian countries Africa, Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia will be represented by 5 teams from the Asian zone Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Australia and five from Africa Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia will be represented in draw.

Group A: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France;

Group B: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Croatia, Mexico, Uruguay;

Group C: Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Costa Rica, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran;

Group D: Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia.

Notably, 2018 World Cup will be held on June 14 - July 15 in 11 Russian cities.