Teams in Pot 1 for draw ceremony of 2018 FIFA Cup identified

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The content of Pot 1 for draw ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup final has defined.

Report informs they are Russia as a host country, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentine, Belgium, Poland and France. The teams will not play with each other in the group stage of mundial.

It is certain that the Pot 2 will be formed by Spain, England, Columbia, Mexico, and Uruguay. The rest three teams will be defined after play-offs in November.

23 countries have qualified for World Cup so far. The draw ceremony will take place in Kremlin, December 1. The matches will be organized in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Volgograd, Rostov, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Saransk, Russia, June 14 - July 15, 2018.

While defining the content of pots, October ranking of FIFA will be taken into consideration.

All the matches played which are necessary for creation of the ranking.