Teams in Pot 1 for draw ceremony of 2018 FIFA Cup identified

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The content of Pot 1 for draw ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup final has defined.
Report informs they are Russia as a host country, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentine, Belgium, Poland and France. The teams will not play with each other in the group stage of mundial.
It is certain that the Pot 2 will be formed by Spain, England, Columbia, Mexico, and Uruguay. The rest three teams will be defined after play-offs in November.
23 countries have qualified for World Cup so far. The draw ceremony will take place in Kremlin, December 1. The matches will be organized in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Volgograd, Rostov, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Saransk, Russia, June 14 - July 15, 2018.
While defining the content of pots, October ranking of FIFA will be taken into consideration.
All the matches played which are necessary for creation of the ranking.
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
