Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Stadium of 2018 World Cup qualification tournament group match between Azerbaijan and North Ireland has been announced.

Report informs referring to AFFA official website, the game will be played on June 10 at Backcell Arena. Starting time is 20:00.

Notably, Azerbaijan national team will play its first match of the year at Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium against Germany.