Prosinečki: Although I'm pleased with preparation, we'll have difficult match in Norway - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with head coach of the national football team of Azerbaijan Robert Prosinečki before September 1, day of match with the Norway team in the 2018 World Cup qualifying group:

- Are you pleased with the national team's level of preparation?

- Javid Huseynov had angina and Aghabala Ramazanov had a minor injury. In the last two days, we have been trained by our team of full-time staff. Huseynov and Ramazanov also participated in the trainings. Today we will have light training in Norway. Tomorrow we will have pre-matcha training at Ullevaal stadium. I am pleased with the training process so far.

- Usually you name start stuff before the game. Do you already have players in your mind?

- We have one more training. I'll wait for it, and then make my final decision.

- Has Karabakh's success in the Champions League affected the mood in the national team camp?

- This is a positive indicator not only for the national team, but also for whole Azerbaijan. Everyone is happy. Undoubtedly, it is felt in the national team.

- What can you expect from the match with Norway?

- We are going to have difficult match. Norway failed to defeat Azerbaijan in the last two matches. In the last qualifying round, we made a 0-0 draw and this time we won with 1-0 score at home. Certainly, they want to take revenge from us. I know they have a strong team. It is going to be difficult game.