Robert Prosinečki: I didn't want to run away from Azerbaijan as coward

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I didn’t want to run to Turkish Bursaspor as a coward”.

Report informs, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Robert Prosinečki said in an interview with "Vecernji List". The Croatian specialist said, he works honestly and team achieved a leap. He said he would work in Azerbaijan until December when his contract ends.

Notably, Robert Prosinečki signed a three-year contract with AFFA in December 2014. Although management of Bursaspor wants to take him to the position of head coach, negotiations have not ended on positive note for "greens".