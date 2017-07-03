Robert Prosinečki: I didn't want to run away from Azerbaijan as coward

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I didn’t want to run to Turkish Bursaspor as a coward”.
Report informs, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Robert Prosinečki said in an interview with "Vecernji List". The Croatian specialist said, he works honestly and team achieved a leap. He said he would work in Azerbaijan until December when his contract ends.
Notably, Robert Prosinečki signed a three-year contract with AFFA in December 2014. Although management of Bursaspor wants to take him to the position of head coach, negotiations have not ended on positive note for "greens".
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook