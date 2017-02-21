 Top
    Republican Stadium prepares for Azerbaijan-Germany match and Islamic Solidarity Games

    Reserve team of Qarabag FC not to play home matches in central arena

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov has launched preparation for Azerbaijan-Germany match of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Emrah Çelikel, Director General of Qarabag FC, which is leaseholder of the central arena, told Report.

    According to him, experts for the pitch grass cover didn't allow the reserve team of the Aghdam club to play at the arena in order for preparation to the both great events: "No repair works will be carried out in the stadium. The decision was adopted to improve the grass cover. For this reason, the reserve team will play home matches at other arenas".

    Notably, Azerbaijan-Germany match will be held on March 26, the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games on May 12-22. 

