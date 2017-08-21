Reason for delay of Robert Prosinechki's arrival in Baku determined

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the problems in family of head coach of the national team of Azerbaijan Robert Prosinechki his arrival in Baku delayed.

Report informs, R. Prosinechkin's daughter was poisoned by food. The head coach is expected to arrive in Baku on August 22.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will face Norway in away match on Sept. 1 and San Marino in Azerbaijan on September 4 as part of 2018 World Cup Qualifying Games. The squad for these matches has not been announced yet.