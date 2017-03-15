"Qarabag" legionnaire: I will support Azerbaijan playing against Germany

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Qarabag” player Muarem Muarem commented on upcoming match of Azerbaijan national squad in 2018 World Cup qualification group against Germany.

Report informs, the Macedonian player expects a tough game on March 26.

He told that he will support his teammates in Azerbaijani team: “I watched several games of Azerbaijan national squad at stadium. My teammates know this. Germany is defending world champion and a big team. The game with such opponent will serve as a good experience for Azerbaijan national squad. I will support my teammates in this game”.

Muarrem thinks that Germany will not win with a high score: “I don’t think so. I will support my teammates until the end. This is football. None can predict the score”.

The player, 29, revealed the reason why he hasn’t been included in Macedonian national squad for last games. He told that he respects decision of manager Igor Angelovski: “This is not up to me. This is manager’s decision. I approach with respect. If they call me, I will do my best”.

Notably, Azerbaijan vs Germany match will start at Tofig Bahramov Stadium, 20:00 Baku time.