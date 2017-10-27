Prize fund for the 2018 World Cup increases

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The FIFA Council convened today in Kolkata, India, and decided on a few important elements related to the FIFA World Cup, for both next year’s edition in Russia and the future of football’s showpiece competition.

Report informs, FIFA’s strategic body approved an increase in the prize money for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to a total amount of $ 400 million - 12 per cent up from $ 358 million awarded at the 2014 edition.

Germany, the winner of the tournament earned $ 35 million, finalist Argentina $ 25 million, bronze prize winner The Netherlands $ 22 million.

Notably, the next world championship will be held on June 14-July 15 in 11 cities of Russia.