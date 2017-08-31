Norwegian manager: Azerbaijani national a very good team - INTERVIEW

Oslo. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Manager of Norwegian national team Lars Lagerbäck held a press conference before 2018 World Cup qualifying group match with the Azerbaijani team.

Correspondent of Report News Agency, who is on a trip to Norway, informs, the Swedish expert, firstly, shared his views on the match...

- We are ready for the game. We played a good defense at last match. The team will try to play attacking football. The Azerbaijani national is a very good team. So, I hope we will have an amazing match.

- Are there any problems with the squad?

- No one is seriously injured. Everyone is ready for the match.

- Probably you have watched the first game in Baku. What do you think, why did the Norwegian team lose and what was lacking?

- Of course, we watched the game. It's hard to draw a conclusion. Game was so that Azerbaijan turned powerful. We will train for the match and I hope we will win.

- How did you prepare for the game?

- Our team is well prepared. We have especially focused on defense as we observed problems in the last two games. The Azerbaijani national team also plays well in defense. I still cannot say which game style we will prefer.

- Alexander Sørloth makes a good impression. Will you give him a chance in tomorrow's match?

- He is in good form and good in air ball game. We believe that this time he will justify our confidence.

- How the two forwards will play?

- It is difficult and depends on their contacts with midfield. We will try to use them efficiently.

- Which wingers will help the team?

- We will hold two consecutive games. All of them should help the team at their best. In the first match, we will use those who play attacking game, in the second defensive.