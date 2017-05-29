Northern Ireland team to train in Turkey for match with Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Northern Ireland national football team has completed first stage of preparation for 2018 World Cup qualifying match with Azerbaijan on June 10.

Report informs, the team coached by Michael O'Neill had a training camp in Manchester. Players of the Premier League didn't attend the training camp.

On June 2, Northern Ireland national team will hold a friendly match with New Zealand. The game will be held at Windsor Park in Belfast. Then, O'Neill's team will leave for Turkey and have a 4-day preparation. The goal is to prepare for the conditions in Azerbaijan.

Notably, game with Northern Ireland will be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov and start at 20:00 local time.