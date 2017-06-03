Northern Ireland team lost player before match with Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Northern Ireland lost the footballer before the group qualifying match of the 2018 World Cup with the national team of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Craig Cathcart expelled from team.

As a result of medical examination it was found that the defender of the English "Watford" had serious knee injury.

Therefore, he missed friendly match against New Zealand and also he will not play against Azerbaijan.

Notably, Northern Ireland team won New Zealand 1: 0. The match against Azerbaijan will be held on June 10 at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.