Northern Ireland player: We won’t underestimate Azerbaijani team

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ “It will be tough conditions and they will be difficult to play against. We won’t underestimate the opposition".

Report informs, Northern Ireland player Aaron Hughes said speaking about 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Azerbaijani team in Baku on June 10.

“As you go through the campaign each game becomes more important than the last regardless of the opposition and you know what is at stake and the rewards you have if you get the win", the 38-year old defender added.

Defender for Hears said: "I missed the last one in 2013 but was there back in 2005 when we drew 0-0. I remembered that their manager then (Carlos Alberto) wasn’t very nice about our team".

Notably, Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland match at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 20:00. An injury to Craig Cathcart means Hughes could add to his growing cap tally in the crucial Pool C game in Baku. After a match in Baku in 2005, late manager of the Azerbaijani team Carlos Alberto Torres accused Northern Ireland team playing inactive football when his counterpart Lowry Sanchez declined to comment.