Northern Ireland forward calls game great with Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Match with the Azerbaijani team will be great, host match with the Czech Republic incredible".

Report informs, player of the Northern Ireland team Conor James Washington said commenting on the team's chance in Group C of the 2018 World Cup. The 25-year-old forward expressed confidence that his team will take the 2nd place: "To be fair, second place in group would be fine for us as the team is in a good mood. All the players enjoy to play together. It is really pleasant to play for this team in front of our fans".

Notably, Conor Washington, player of Queens Park Rangers of English Championship scored a goal in the 33rd minute of 2018 World Cup qualifier on March 26, defeating Norway team 2:0. He kicked the second goal.