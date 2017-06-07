Northern Ireland debut assessed match against Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ " I'd be delighted to get a chance out in Azerbaijan and will be ready if needed”.

Report informs, Northern Ireland debut Shay McCartan told Belfast Telegraph about 2018 World Cup qualifying group match against Azerbaijani team on June 10.

“We are second in the group and want to stay there so it is an important game for us”, - 23-year-old striker said. "We know they won't be mugs and we have to take them seriously. It will be tough out there with the heat. It's good being in Turkey for the training camp as it gives us a chance to acclimatise."

"To make my debut at home was fantastic and it was great to get the win as well. I don't want to dwell on it too much though because I want to win more caps in the future and keep moving forward”, - S. McCartan said.

Notably, Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland match to be held inRepublican stadium named after Tofik Bakhramov starts at 20: 00. After 5 rounds Northern Ireland became 2nd 10 points, Azerbaijan took 4th place with 7 points.