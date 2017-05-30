Northern Ireland coach: If we do not win Azerbaijan, we won't able to keep our current position

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The game against Azerbaijan national team is very important for us”.

Report informs, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill told when speaking about 2018 World Cup qualifying group match against Azerbaijan national team: “At present, we are 3 points ahead of Azerbaijan and 2 points ahead of Czech Republic that will face Norway. Our rival wants to earn points to improve situation in the group. But if we do not win, we will not be able to maintain our current position. We must protect distance in points between teams with less points and play much better.

Taking into account that Germany can win 3 points in match against San Marino, 3 points in match against Azerbaijan is also very important for us to maintain the momentum in group”.

Notably, meeting with Northern Ireland will be held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on June 10.

Germany currently leads the Group C with 15 points. Northern Ireland is 2nd with 10 points, Czech Republic is 3rd with 8 points, Azerbaijan is 4th with 7 points and Norway is the 5th with 3 points. San Marino has no point in last place.