Next matches kick off at 2018 World Cup qualifying group

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the next matches of the 2018 World Cup qualifying group will be played on the European zone.

Report informs, totally 54 matches will take place on August 31 - September 5.

The national team of Azerbaijan will meet with Norway in Oslo and San Marino in Baku in VII and VIII rounds respectively. Leader of the C group, Germany, will be the guest of the Czech Republic and then will host Norway.

As for the other teams, the Turkish team will travel to Ukraine, and then face Croatia at home.

Also France - Netherlands, Hungary - Portugal and Spain - Italy are of great interest.