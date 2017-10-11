 Top
    Messi hat-trick takes Argentina to world championships - VIDEO

    Romario Ibarra scored the only goal of Ecuador

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Argentine football team will participate in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    Report informs, in the deciding round of the 18th round of the South American qualifying round, Argentinians have won Ecuador 3:1.

    Lionel Messi was remembered by hat-trick and Romario Ibarra scored the only goal of Ecuador.

    Final standings: 1. Brazil - 41 points; Uruguay - 31; 3. Argentina - 28; Colombia - 27; 5. Peru - 26; 6. Chile - 26; 7. Paraguay - 24; 8. Ecuador - 20; Bolivia - 14; 10. Venezuela - 12.

