Javid Huseynov: We'll try to win Norway in away match

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We want to return from Norway with good results. As a team, we are focused on it”.

Report was told by player of Azerbaijan's national football team Javid Huseynov speaking about the 2018 World Cup qualifying group match in Oslo.

29-year-old captain of the Gabala team drew attention to the victory of Azerbaijan national team over Norway and San Marino in the first match of the qualifying group stage. Huseynov said he would try to win this time: "After Norway, we will receive San Marino in Baku. We will demonstrate our skills at both meetings. We won these teams in first meetings. We will try to repeat that success. Qarabag’s breakthrough to Champions League group stage has also a positive effect on the national team. We are all happy. In Norway we will play for victory. But it is difficult to say the result”.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will play against Norway on September 1 at Ullevaal Stadium.