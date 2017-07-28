Hot weather terms will stay in Azerbaijan - FORECAST

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 29. Mist will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. Southern wind will be replaced by moderate north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 22-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 34-39 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 36-38 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological warnings, hot temperature and dominance of weak winds and relative humidity in the Absheron peninsula on July 28-29 is very unfavorable for the majority of people. It is not advisable to stay outdoors during daylight hours.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Short-term rain is predicted on some mountainous regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 42 degrees of heat on some places, 15-20 on mountains at night, 27-32 in the afternoon.