Griezmann gives France 2-0 victory over Germany

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Double from Antoine Griezmann and an intense first-half rearguard action saw hosts France stun World Cup champions Germany 2-0 in Marseille Thursday and reach the final of Euro 2016, Report informs.

Griezmann's 45th minute penalty, after a clear handball from Bastian Schweinsteiger, broke the deadlock at the end of a half which had been dominated by Germany. Griezmann added another for a tournament-leading tally of six in the 72nd to seal the tie.

France held on for a first tournament win over Germany since 1958 and now meet Portugal in the Paris final Sunday. They are seeking their third Euro crown and a first title since 2000.