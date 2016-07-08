 Top
    Griezmann gives France 2-0 victory over Germany

    France now will meet Portugal in the Paris final Sunday

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Double from Antoine Griezmann and an intense first-half rearguard action saw hosts France stun World Cup champions Germany 2-0 in Marseille Thursday and reach the final of Euro 2016, Report informs.

    Griezmann's 45th minute penalty, after a clear handball from Bastian Schweinsteiger, broke the deadlock at the end of a half which had been dominated by Germany. Griezmann added another for a tournament-leading tally of six in the 72nd to seal the tie.

    France held on for a first tournament win over Germany since 1958 and now meet Portugal in the Paris final Sunday. They are seeking their third Euro crown and a first title since 2000.

