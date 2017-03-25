 Top
    Germany national team took city trip in Baku

    Several players of the team took part in the trip

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Germany national football team who are on visit to Baku took city trip in capital.

    Report informs, according to the German Football Union's social media pages, several players of Bundestim and team officials took part in the trip.

    Accompanied by a guide they visited Shirvanshah's palace, Maiden Tower, Old City and other places.

    Notably, Azerbaijan - Germany match to be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofik Bakhramov starts at 20: 00.

