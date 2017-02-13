 Top
    Close photo mode

    German national team reveals schedule of their travel to Baku

    Bundesteam holds a contest among fans who want to travel with squad

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ German Football Association (DFB) revealed Baku trip schedule of national team to face Azerbaijan on March 26 in 2018 World Cup qualification group match.

    Report informs referring to DFB website, the flight will take off at 14:35 local (17:35 Baku time) from Dusseldorf two days before the game. The team will accommodate in Boulevard Hotel. Next day they will have training at Tofig Bahramov Stadium. The match will start at 20:00, March 26. The visiting team will go to airport directly from stadium after the match to fly to Frankfurt at 02:20.

    DFB arranged an opportunity for some fans to travel to Baku in team plane. Fans have to name the stadium assigned for home game with Azerbaijan to be played on October 8. The winner will take one friend with himself/herself.

    Notably, Germany vs. Azerbaijan match will be played at 47.500 Fritz-Walter-Stadion. The kickoff is at 23:45 Baku time. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi