 Top
    Close photo mode

    German footballer criticizing match with Azerbaijan will not be taken to Confederations Cup

    Benedikt Höwedes will undergo surgery at the end of the season

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ German national team and "Schalke" club player Benedikt Höwedes will not take part in 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be held in Russia.

    Report informs, 29-year-old defender will undergo surgery of constant pain in calf. Head Coach Joachim Löw said Howedes will not be restored before the Confederations Cup.

    In 2018 World Cup qualifying group match against Azerbaijan the captain of "Schalke" played till the end. He received a yellow card in 84th minute. After the match Howedes criticized his team. Defender said that the team didn’t take the match seriously.

    Notably, at Confederations Cup that will run until July 2, German club will be in the same B group with Australia, Chile and Cameroon.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi