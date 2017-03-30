German footballer criticizing match with Azerbaijan will not be taken to Confederations Cup

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ German national team and "Schalke" club player Benedikt Höwedes will not take part in 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to be held in Russia.

Report informs, 29-year-old defender will undergo surgery of constant pain in calf. Head Coach Joachim Löw said Howedes will not be restored before the Confederations Cup.

In 2018 World Cup qualifying group match against Azerbaijan the captain of "Schalke" played till the end. He received a yellow card in 84th minute. After the match Howedes criticized his team. Defender said that the team didn’t take the match seriously.

Notably, at Confederations Cup that will run until July 2, German club will be in the same B group with Australia, Chile and Cameroon.