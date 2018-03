Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ German squad for friendly match with England on March 22 in Dortmund and against Azerbaijani national team as part of 2018 World Cup qualifying group match was announced.

Report informs, Bundesteam coach Joachim Löw has invited new players.

Notably, Azerbaijan vs Germany match will be held in Tofig Bakhramov Stadium, at 20:00 Baku time.