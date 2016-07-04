France ends Iceland's miracle run 5-2 in Euro quarters - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Rampant hosts France brutally ended Iceland's fairytale run at Euro 2016 with a crushing 5-2 victory on Sunday for a semi-final date with world champions Germany.

France were 4-0 up at half-time as Olivier Giroud's double, Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann lifted Les Bleus in front of 76,833 fans on a wet night at the Stade de France. Iceland's goals came from Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Birkir Bjarnason.

Iceland had impressed in their tournament debut, most notably by ousting England 2-1 in the last 16, but finally ran out of steam - after Lars Lagerback and Heimir Hallgrimsson had fielded the same starting 11 as in the four previous games.

While Iceland now go home, France will travel to Marseille with plenty of confidence for another intriguing game with the old foes Germany on Thursday.