First team qualified for 2018 World Cup final stage named - VIDEO

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian national team has become the first team that qualified for 2018 World Cup final stage.

Report informs, it has known after the fourteenth round of qualifying round matches of South American zone.

National team of Uruguay was defeated by Peru's national team 1: 2 and that lead to team with head coach of Adenor Leonardo Bacchi to raise to 1/4.

After this match Brazilian team won Paraguay 3:0.

Notably, the final stage of the 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia on 14 June-15 July.

5-time world champion Brazil will participate in world championship for the 21st time.