Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fight video was published on the internet between British and Russian fans in Marseille, where on June 11 will be the match between the teams in the first round of the European Championship, Report informs citing the Daily Mail.

The confrontation took place in a bar in Marseille in the evening on June 10 it was also attended by French fans.Police used tear gas against fans.

Two Englishmen were detained by police.