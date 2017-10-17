 Top
    European World Cup 2018 play-off draw thrown

    First legs of matches will be played from November 9 to 11

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ European World Cup 2018 play-off draw was thrown.

    Report informs, 2nd place holder eight teams involved in the draw in Zurich, Switzerland.

    The draw in full:

    Northern Ireland vs Switzerland

    Croatia vs Greece

    Denmark vs Republic of Ireland

    Sweden vs Italy

    The first legs of these matches will be played from November 9 to 11 and the second legs between November 12 to 14.

    So far 23 teams are assured of their World Cup place in Russia next summer without the need for play-offs. They are:

    Europe: Belgium, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain

    South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay

    Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

    North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama.

    Africa: Egypt, Nigeria

    Notably, 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia between June 14 to July 15. 

