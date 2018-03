Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Football players, who took part in the European Championship (Euro 2016) have negative doping tests results.

Report informs, 1 818 footballers tested and revealed negative results.

The tests have started on January 1, 2016.

Samples were taken from footballers and sent to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) laboratory in Chatenay-Malabry, France.

354 tests were carried out during the tournament.