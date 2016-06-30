Euro 2016: Referees of Germany-Italy match revealed

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Referees of European football championship at Germany-Italy 1/4 match have been appointed.

Report informs, the match, which will be held at same name stadium in Bordeaux city on July 2, will be managed by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai.

Hungarian György Ring and Vencel Tóth will act as linesmen, Tamás Bognár and Ádám Farkas as assitant referees. Poland Szymon Marciniak will be the fourth referee, Pawel Sokolnicki reserve referee. Scottish Hugh Dallas is a referee-inspector, Martin Sturkenboom UEFA representative. The match will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Notably, earlier, Viktor Kassai managed France-Romania (2:1), and Italy-Sweden (3:0) matches at Euro 2016.

He showed 7 yellow cards and gave penalty against French team.