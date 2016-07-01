​EURO 2016: France-Iceland match referees named

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/Appointments for the 1/4 finals of the European Championship were made.

Report informs,Dutch referees will judge the game between France and Iceland.

European Cup 1/4 final

23:00. France and Iceland

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers

Line referees: Sander van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra

Additional assistant referees: Paul van Bockel, Richard Lisveld (all Netherlands)

Fourth official: Milorad Majic

Reserve assistant referee: Milovan Ristic (Serbia)

Referee Observer: Pierluici Collin (Italy)

UEFA delegate: Yannis Mejekis (Latvia)

Stad de France

The match will take place on July 3.