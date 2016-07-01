 Top
    ​EURO 2016: France-Iceland match referees named

    Dutch referees will judge the game

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/Appointments for the 1/4 finals of the European Championship were made.

    Report informs,Dutch referees will judge the game between France and Iceland.

    European Cup 1/4 final

    23:00. France and Iceland

    Referee: Bjorn Kuipers

    Line referees: Sander van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra

    Additional assistant referees: Paul van Bockel, Richard Lisveld (all Netherlands)

    Fourth official: Milorad Majic

    Reserve assistant referee: Milovan Ristic (Serbia)

    Referee Observer: Pierluici Collin (Italy)

    UEFA delegate: Yannis Mejekis (Latvia)

    Stad de France

    The match will take place on July 3.

