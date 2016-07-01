​EURO 2016: France-Iceland match referees named

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/Appointments for the 1/4 finals of the European Championship were made.
Report informs,Dutch referees will judge the game between France and Iceland.
European Cup 1/4 final
23:00. France and Iceland
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers
Line referees: Sander van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra
Additional assistant referees: Paul van Bockel, Richard Lisveld (all Netherlands)
Fourth official: Milorad Majic
Reserve assistant referee: Milovan Ristic (Serbia)
Referee Observer: Pierluici Collin (Italy)
UEFA delegate: Yannis Mejekis (Latvia)
Stad de France
The match will take place on July 3.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
