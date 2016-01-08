 Top
    EURO 2016: Teams to compete at 1/8 finals unveiled

    France, Hungary, Wales, Germany, Croatia and Italy are in playoffs of the tournament from the first place in the group

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of 1/8 finals of the European Football Championship in 2016 unveiled.

    Report informs, France, Hungary, Wales, Germany, Croatia and Italy are in playoffs of the tournament from the first place in the group.

    England, Poland, Switzerland, Iceland, Spain and Belgium took second place in the group.

    Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal and Slovakia were the best from the list who took third place in the group.

    In the 1/8 finals of the Euro will play:

    Switzerland - Poland (25 June);

    Croatia - Portugal (25 June);

    Wales - Northern Ireland (25 June);

    Hungary - Belgium (26 June);

    Germany - Slovakia (26 June);

    Italy - Spain (27 June);

    France - Ireland (26 June);

    England - Iceland (27 June).

    European Championship - 2016 will end on July 10.

