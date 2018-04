Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the qualification round of the 2018 World Cup, the Azerbaijani national team to meet the Norwegian national team have left for Oslo.

Report informs, the squad led by Robert Prosinecki departed today via a charter flight at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Notably, Norway-Azerbaijan match will be held at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on September 1 at 22:45 Baku time.