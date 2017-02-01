Azerbaijan vs Germany match tickets go on sale

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for Azerbaijan vs Germany match in the framework of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying round have already put on sale.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, tickets can be purchased in 28 Shopping Mall, Bakcell Customer Care center ( close to Sahil metro station), Tofig Bakhramov Stadium ticket offices.

Also tickets are sold on the website www.tickets.affa.az.

Ticket prices:

1st category - 19 AZN

2nd category - 14 AZN

3rd category - 9 AZN

4th category - 5 AZN

5th category - 2 AZN

Notably, match will be held in Tofig Bakhramov Stadium, March 26, at 20:00 Baku time.