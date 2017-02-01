 Top
    Azerbaijan vs Germany match tickets go on sale

    The cheapest ticket costs 2 AZN

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for Azerbaijan vs Germany match in the framework of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying round have already put on sale. 

    Report informs citing the AFFA official website, tickets can be purchased in 28 Shopping Mall, Bakcell Customer Care center ( close to Sahil metro station), Tofig Bakhramov Stadium ticket offices.

    Also tickets are sold on the website www.tickets.affa.az.

    Ticket prices:

    1st category - 19 AZN

    2nd category - 14 AZN

    3rd category - 9 AZN

    4th category - 5 AZN

    5th category - 2 AZN

    Notably, match will be held in Tofig Bakhramov Stadium, March 26, at 20:00 Baku time.

