Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland match officials named

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Officials have been named for 2018 World Cup qualifier between Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland national teams on June 10.
Report informs citing UEFA official website, the game will be managed by Spanish referees led by Javier Estrada.
Assistant referees: Miguel Martínez and Teodoro Sobrino
Fourth official: Alejandro Hernandez
Notably, the match will be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov and start at 20:00 local time.
