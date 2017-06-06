Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland match officials named

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Officials have been named for 2018 World Cup qualifier between Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland national teams on June 10.

Report informs citing UEFA official website, the game will be managed by Spanish referees led by Javier Estrada.

Assistant referees: Miguel Martínez and Teodoro Sobrino

Fourth official: Alejandro Hernandez

Notably, the match will be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov and start at 20:00 local time.