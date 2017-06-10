 Top
    Azerbaijani national team will play against Northern Ireland

    Match at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will begin at 20:00

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Azerbaijani national football team will have next game of World Cup qualifier.

    Report informs, the team coached by Robert Prosinečki will receive Northern Ireland national.

    The match at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov is of great importance for qualifying for the cup. As Group C leader Germany's defeat is not real, teams will aim to take the 2nd place and qualify for play-off.

    Curently, Northern Ireland is the closest rival of the German team with 10 points. However, Baku match may change the situation. Azerbaijani team with 7 points will increase probability to become the 2nd, if wins.

    2018 World Cup qualifier

    VI round, Group C

    June 10

    20:00. Azerbaijan – Northern Ireland

    Referees: Javier Estrada Fernández, Miguel Martínez Munuera, Teodoro Sobrino Magán, Alejandro José Hernández (Spanish match officials)

    Referee-inspector: Giorgios Bikas (Greece)

    FIFA official: Jean-Paul Mievis (Belgium)

    Baku. Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium

    Points: Germany - 15; Northern Ireland - 10, the Czech Republic - 8, Azerbaijan - 7, Norway - 3, San Marino - 0. 

