Azerbaijan national football team today play with Czechs

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national football team will play the next official match today.

Report informs, squad led by Robert Prosinečki will play at home with national team of Czech Republic in the ninth round of 2018 World Championship qualifying stage.

The match to be held at Baku Olympic Stadium is particularly important for national team. It is very important to gain a victory at the match where captain Rashad Sadigov will appear in the uniform of national team for the last time. Victory over rival will allow to grab record 13 points and pave the way to take the third place for the first time.

Czechs will stop to compete for the third place in case of a victory by Robert Prosinečki’s team.

Azerbaijan national team will play away its last match with Germany in 2018 World Championship qualifying stage on October 8.

2018 World Championship qualifying stage

IX round

5 October

20:00. Azerbaijan - Czech Republic

Head referee: Benoît Millot

Assistant referees: Julien Pacelli, Bertrand Jouanneau

Fourth official: Frank Schneider

(Referees are French)

Referee Assessor: Are Habicht (Estonia)

Match Commissioner: Romano Clavedetscher (Switzerland)

Baku Olympic Stadium.