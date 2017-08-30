Araz Abdullayev: Everyone expects good result from national team after Qarabag's qualify

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Everybody is expecting a good result from national team after Qarabag qualified for the Champions League group stage.

The Azerbaijani national team player Araz Abdullayev told Report commenting on the qualifying group match of the 2018 World Cup qualifying round against Norway.

25-year-old midfielder said that they would try to lose at least in Oslo. He said he is ready to play if head coach Robert Prosineçki gives him a chance. "We defeated Norway 1: 0 in Baku. We will do our best at least not to lose in away match. But our goal is 3 points. I'm ready to play if coach allows”.

Abdullayev left for "Gabala" in the summer break and was leased to Cyprus's Anortosis club. Although, he did not want to talk about this transfer, he felt good at the new club: “I'm new in Cyprus and trying to adapt. We continue our trainings. We won the second round of the championship. Everything is alright. I try to represent Azerbaijan in Cyprus”.

Notably, Azerbaijani national team will face Norway in Oslo on September 1 and San Marino in Baku on September 4.