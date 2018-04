© Report.az

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA announced revenue from 2018 World Cup qualification group match between national teams of Azerbaijan and Germany played on March 26.

Report informs referring to AFFA’s official web site, total revenue was 204 691 AZN, including ticket and SkyBox sales and VAT transfer from hospitality services.

Notably, Germany sealed 4:1 victory in the game played at Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium.