​40 arrests made in Euro 2016 riots

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Some 40 people were arrested outside Paris's fan zone both before and after France's defeat to Portugal in the Euro 2016 soccer tournament final on Sunday, authorities said.

Report informs citing AFP, police were forced to use tear gas after revelers denied access to the Eiffel Tower open viewing began throwing bottles and setting trash on fire.

Soccer fans told they could not enter Paris' Eiffel Tower fan zone responded by throwing bottles at police and setting fires. The riots were an unwelcome reminder of earlier tournament violence in Marseille.

The police had already posted a warning that the fan zone was full to its capacity of 90,000 revelers and no one else would be permitted entry, but that did not deter some supporters from trying to force their way through police lines.

Police said most of the rioters were French fans, but there were also a number of people wearing Portuguese colors amongst the crowd.

Clashes continued in central Paris during the final match and then moved to the Champs Elysees.

The final match of the European Championship-2016 between Portugal and France was won by the Portuguese team in extra time (1: 0). For the first time in history, Portugal national team became the champion of Europe.