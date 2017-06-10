3 Azerbaijani footballers not play in match with Northern Ireland

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Application form for participation identified for 2018 World Cup qualifier between Azerbaijan and Northern Ireland teams.

Report informs, 3 Azerbaijani players were not included in the application for participation.

These are Renat Dadashov, Urfan Abbasov and Elvin Mammadov. R.Dadashov got an invitation from German FC Eintracht, while U.Abbasov and E.Mammadov currently play for Gabala. Manager Robert Prosinečki didn't invite the three players to help the team against Northern Ireland.

However, Irish manager invited 25 players to the team, injured Craig Cathcart will not visit Baku. Also, Oldham defender Ryan McLaughlin not included in the application form.

Notably, Azerbaijan - Northern Ireland match at Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov will start at 20:00 local time.