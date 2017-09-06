2018 World Cup: Date and venue for playoff draw announced

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2018 World Cup European playoff draw will be held in Zurich, Switzerland on October 17.

Report informs citing FIFA official website, the winners of the nine European groups go directly to Russia next year while the best eight of the nine runners-up play off over two legs for a further four spots.

The top four teams according to the FIFA rankings would go into one pot for the draw on Oct. 17 while the remaining four will be in another, the world governing body said.

Notably, currently Belgium, winner of European Group H directly qualified for World Cup 2018.