 Top
    Close photo mode

    2018 FIFA WC: Nine games of X round in qualifying stage starting

    Matches are scheduled for second day of the last round

    Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/ 9 more matches of the X round will be played today in the qualifying group stage of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    Report informs in the Groups D, G and I, nine matches altogether are scheduled for the second day of the last round.

    Since it is clear that Spain, the winner of Group G qualified for finals and Italy took the second place qualifying for playoff, each of three matches will have formal nature.

    The main fighting will be in other two groups. In order to qualify directly for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Serbia, leader of Group D should defeat Georgia at home.

    The teams in the first three places in Group I will compete with each other for leadership.

    World Cup

    Qualifying stage X round

    Group D 

    Serbia-Georgia

    Wales-Ireland

    Moldova-Austria

    Standing: Serbia - 18, Wales - 17, Ireland - 16, Austria - 12, Georgia - 5, Moldova - 2.

    Group G

    Israel-Spain

    Albania -Italy

    Macedonia –Liechtenstein

    Standing: Spain- 25, Italy - 20, Albania - 13, Israel - 12, Macedonia - 8, Liechtenstein - 0.

    Group I

    Ukraine – Croatia

    Iceland - Kosovo

    Finland- Turkey

    Standing: Iceland - 19, Croatia - 17, Ukraine - 17, Turkey - 14, Finland - 8, Kosovo - 1.

    All the matches will start at 22:45 Baku time. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi