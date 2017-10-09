2018 FIFA WC: Nine games of X round in qualifying stage starting

Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/ 9 more matches of the X round will be played today in the qualifying group stage of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Report informs in the Groups D, G and I, nine matches altogether are scheduled for the second day of the last round.

Since it is clear that Spain, the winner of Group G qualified for finals and Italy took the second place qualifying for playoff, each of three matches will have formal nature.

The main fighting will be in other two groups. In order to qualify directly for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Serbia, leader of Group D should defeat Georgia at home.

The teams in the first three places in Group I will compete with each other for leadership.

World Cup

Qualifying stage X round

Group D

Serbia-Georgia

Wales-Ireland

Moldova-Austria

Standing: Serbia - 18, Wales - 17, Ireland - 16, Austria - 12, Georgia - 5, Moldova - 2.

Group G

Israel-Spain

Albania -Italy

Macedonia –Liechtenstein

Standing: Spain- 25, Italy - 20, Albania - 13, Israel - 12, Macedonia - 8, Liechtenstein - 0.

Group I

Ukraine – Croatia

Iceland - Kosovo

Finland- Turkey

Standing: Iceland - 19, Croatia - 17, Ukraine - 17, Turkey - 14, Finland - 8, Kosovo - 1.

All the matches will start at 22:45 Baku time.