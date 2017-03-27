10% of Germany people watched match against Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ On average 8.23 million viewers watched 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Azerbaijani and German teams.

Report informs, the figure was recorded by RTL TV channel, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, which broadcasted live the game at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

It was stated that it means 31.5% of total audience of the TV channel. Although number of the viewers of Bundesteam host match with the Azerbaijani team rose to 10.05 million, at which the hosts won 4:1. In other words, number of viewers in Germany was almost equal to number of the Azerbaijani population.

Notably, according to the 2016 census, German population is 82 175 684 people.