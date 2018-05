Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In April 2017, a pilot tour product "The Great Silk Road" will be launched within the framework of the Turkic Council.

Report informs citing kazinform, Director of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Marat Igaliyev has said.

The pilot project will cover Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

It is expected that tourists will visit these countries during 12 days.